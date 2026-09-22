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THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE to Arrive on Digital Platforms

The film featuring Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan, and Jennifer Saunders will be available for rental and purchase across multiple streaming services.

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THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE to Arrive on Digital Platforms

THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE is now available on digital platforms as of September 22nd, with rental and purchase options available on Apple TV, Fandango, and Prime Video.

The film is directed by Ben Gregor and written by Simon Farnaby, based on the novel of the same name. It is produced by Pippa Harris, p.g.a, Nicolas Brown, p.g.a, Danny Perkins, p.g.a, and Jane Hooks, and executive produced by Tamara Birkemoe, Michael Cornelius, Jacqueline De Croÿ, Simon Williams, Joe Simpson, Merrick Stoller, Andy Wang, and Matthew Chausse. The cast includes Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Jennifer Saunders, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Adapted from Enid Blyton's beloved classic novel The Magic Faraway Tree, the film centers on Polly (Foy), Tim (Garfield), and their three children - a modern family forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. As they adapt to their new lives, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents, including treasured characters Moonface (Anozie), Silky (Coughlan), Dame Washalot (Gunning), and Saucepan Man (Dustin Demri-Burns). At the top of the tree, they are transported to spectacular, fantastical lands, and through the joys and challenges of their adventures, the family learns to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years.

The film is rated PG and runs 110 minutes.

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