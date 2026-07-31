Andrew Garfield Breaks Down Playing Sam Altman in New Film ARTIFICIAL

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Andrew Garfield sat down with TODAY to discuss his upcoming film ARTIFICIAL, in which he portrays OpenAI founder Sam Altman. During the appearance, Garfield shared the themes he explored while preparing for the role, offering insight into how he approached playing a real-life figure at the center of the artificial INTELLIGENCE industry.

Garfield has recently been making the rounds promoting multiple projects, including THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE, his first family film based on Enid Blyton's book series, in which he stars alongside Claire Foy. During an earlier TODAY appearance discussing that film, Garfield also previewed his role portraying Altman, signaling that ARTIFICIAL has been a significant undertaking alongside his other recent work.

The film centers on Altman and OpenAI, placing Garfield in the position of dramatizing one of the most prominent and controversial figures in the tech industry. His comments on TODAY focused on the ideas and themes he grappled with while embodying Altman, giving audiences a sense of how he approached the psychological and ethical questions tied to the character.

Garfield's discussion of ARTIFICIAL follows his recent TODAY appearance promoting THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE, where he first teased his work on the Altman project. Together, the two conversations offer a fuller picture of the range of roles Garfield has been balancing in his current slate of work.

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