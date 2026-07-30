Photos: THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE Screening Photos Feature Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy

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New photos and video have surfaced from a special screening of THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE, the upcoming family film starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy. The movie, based on Enid Blyton's classic novel, is set to open in U.S. theaters in August.

Photo Credit: StarPix for Vertical

Vertical will release THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE in theaters nationwide on August 21.

On Wednesday, June 29, Vertical hosted a Special Screening of THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE in New York. Filmmakers and talent in attendance included Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Director Ben Gregor and Producer Nicolas Brown.

Additional guests included: Adrian Martinez, Adrian Tomine, Alex Shebar, Alliah Sophia Mourad, Anand Wilder (Yeasayer), Andrea Canning & Bancroft Guests, Anna Z. Gray, Arthur Menezes, Audrey Mora, Ayman Mohyeldin, Bella Banos, Brett Story, Bria Bryant, Charles Peralo, Chazz Bryant, Chelsea Linder, Chris Sejoie aka Chris Smoove, Danny Michael, Demarius Copes, Emma Ishta, Erina Adjei-Baffour, Francis Dominic, Gabe Escobar, Hailey Omollo, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Isabel Sandoval, Jamila Mustafa, Jeante Godlock, Jenny Blaze, Jenny Zhang, Jonathan Pushkar aka MiniSuperHeroesToday, Josh Felgoise, Jules Rodriguez, Kaia Martin, Karissa Dumbacher, Kat Fushiguro, Katherine Schell, Kayla Delyne, Kyndra Sanchez, Lauren Marie, Lindsey Coffey, Loryn Brantz, Luca Stagnitta, Maica and Giana Nesmith, Martha Luna, Matthew Irizarry, Megan Boone, Melanie Cannizzo, Melissa Dewgard Dominguez, Meredith Garretson, Michael Tsui, Mickey Blank, Morgan Lily, Natalia Cestti, Nhat Wang, Nicole Delahanty, Nomin, Odiseas Georgiadis, Paige Hapeman, Ryan Cooper, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Sara Anne Leeds, Savannah Vinson, Sidney DuPont, Sophia La Corte, Stephanie Pichardo, Sterling Jones, Tallie Medel, Tanay Howard, Taylen Biggs, Thania Peck, Ulia Ali Levine, Valerie Makarov, Walessa Munoz, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Zach Booth and Juliet aka Girlwhoeatsart.

Photo Credit: Photo by StarPix for Vertical

ABOUT THE FILM

Directed by Ben Gregor

Written by Simon Farnaby

Based on the novel of the same name

Produced by Pippa Harris, p.g.a, Nicolas Brown, p.g.a, Danny Perkins, p.g.a, Jane Hooks

Executive Produced by Tamara Birkemoe, Michael Cornelius, Jacqueline De Croÿ, Simon Williams, Joe Simpson, Merrick Stoller, Andy Wang, Matthew Chausse

Starring Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Jennifer Saunders, Rebecca Ferguson

Adapted from Enid Blyton's beloved classic novel The Magic Faraway Tree, the film centers on Polly (Foy), Tim (Garfield), and their three children - a MODERN FAMILY forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. As they adapt to their new lives, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents, including treasured characters Moonface (Anozie), Silky (Coughlan), Dame Washalot (Gunning), and Saucepan Man (Dustin Demri-Burns). At the top of the tree, they are transported to spectacular, fantastical lands, and through the joys and challenges of their adventures, THE FAMILY learns to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years.

Rated PG | 110 Minutes

OFFICIAL US TRAILER

THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE follows Polly and Tim, played by Foy and Garfield, along with their three children as they adjust to a new life in the English countryside. More on the film's trailer is available via prior coverage.



Photo Credit: StarPix for Vertical

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