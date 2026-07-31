Andrew Garfield on Playing a Dad in THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE

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Andrew Garfield stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about playing a father in THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE, walking the hosts through what it meant to step into that kind of role for the first time on screen.

THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE is based on Enid Blyton's classic British children's book series and follows Polly, Tim, and their three children as they move to the English countryside and discover a magical tree filled with eccentric residents. Garfield has previously explained that the project marked his first film made specifically for family audiences, telling TODAY, "We need really good tactile, family films right now." He stars alongside Claire Foy, reuniting with her for the second time following their 2017 film Breathe.

Garfield also used a separate appearance on TODAY to preview his upcoming role portraying OpenAI founder Sam Altman. Vertical released THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE in U.S. theaters this past summer, with Garfield and Foy appearing together at a New York screening ahead of its release.

Read more about Andrew Garfield's comments on THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE from his TODAY appearance.

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