THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 3 Trailer Debuts

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Prime Video debuted the official trailer for the third season of the epic fantasy series THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER. 'All of it has come to this,' Galadriel says, as the forging of The One Ring approaches and Sauron's grip on Middle-earth tightens.

In the thrilling new trailer, all the peoples of Middle-earth are engaged in the heroic struggle against Sauron and his army of Orcs. His terrifying Ring-servants, the Nazgnagôl, roam Middle-earth clad in black armor as tensions rise among the Elves trying desperately to hold the front lines; familial ties are strained among the Dwarves in Khazad-dûm; political factions push the island kingdom of Númenor to the brink of civil war; and in the eastern lands of Rhûn, Gandalf enlists his full powers of magic and persuasion as he fights to turn the tide of impending darkness.

The first four episodes of Season Three of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER will premiere on November 11, 2026. Then episodes 305 & 306 will be available to stream on November 18, while the final two episodes of the season will be released on November 25.

In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…

The third season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O'Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

All sixteen episodes of the first two seasons are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in multiple languages.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right. Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo

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