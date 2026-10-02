THOU SHALT NOT STEAL Trailer Released for The Network
Noah Taylor and Miranda Otto star in the outback adventure series premiering on The Network.
The Network has released the official trailer for its upcoming series THOU SHALT NOT STEAL, an outback adventure series premiering on the streaming service.
The trailer can be viewed at thenetwork.stream.
The series follows Robyn and her unlikely friend Gidge after escaping detention, as they race across the Australian outback to uncover a buried family secret. Hot on their tail are a shady preacher Robert Sr (Noah Taylor - Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones), and Maxine (Miranda Otto - The Lord of the Rings).
THOU SHALT NOT STEAL premieres Tuesday, Oct 6th, with new episodes airing every Tuesday.
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