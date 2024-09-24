THE LITTLE MERMAID to Make Television Premiere on THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ABC and The Wonderful World of Disney unveil THE LINEUP of beloved hits and fan-favorite films to air Sundays this fall. Highlights include the world television premiere of “The Little Mermaid” (2023), the live-action reimagining of the Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, and broadcast television debuts of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Haunted Mansion” (2023) and “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The schedule is as follows:

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

8:01-11:00 p.m. EDT – “The Little Mermaid” (2023) – World Television Premiere

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of KING Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

8:01-10:30 p.m. EDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023) – Broadcast Television Premiere

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

8:01-10:00 p.m. EDT – “Hocus Pocus”

A teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

8:01-10:00 p.m. EDT – “Hocus Pocus 2” – Broadcast Television Premiere

A haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem.

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

8:01-10:00 p.m. EST – “Coco”

Aspiring musician Miguel teams up with charming trickster Héctor on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead.

SUNDAY, NOV. 10

8:01-11:00 p.m. EST – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

After a bitter divorce, an actor disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children who are in the custody of their mother.

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

8:01-11:00 p.m. EST – “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” – Broadcast Television Premiere

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise -- a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

SUNDAY, NOV. 24

8:01-10:00 p.m. EST – “Moana”

In the ancient world of Oceania, Moana, a born wayfinder, sets sail IN SEARCH OF a fabled island. During her incredible journey, she teams up with her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui, to traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and ancient folklore.

Photo credit: Disney

