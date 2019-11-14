THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT has announced the formation of a new head writing team, it was revealed today by executive producers Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht and Tom Purcell. Jay Katsir, who already serves as head writer, is joined by Ariel Dumas, who was promoted to her new role as head writer after working as a writer and digital producer on THE LATE SHOW since 2015. In addition to serving as head writer, Katsir's responsibilities have expanded to include supervising producer. Opus Moreschi, who also serves as a supervising producer, will take on added responsibilities, such as overseeing long lead projects for the show, while remaining an integral part of the writing staff.

"I have worked with all three of these incredibly talented people since 'The Colbert Report,'" said Stephen Colbert. "I am thrilled that someone as funny and dedicated as Ariel will be my new head writer and that Opus and Jay will continue to be comedic Gibraltars, on which I can lean, and host donors, from whom I can harvest organs."

Jay Katsir is a television writer living in New York City. Prior to working at THE LATE SHOW, he wrote for "The Colbert Report," where he won four Emmy Awards. His allergies include cat hair and sulfa drugs.

Ariel Dumas is a six-time Emmy Award nominee who started her comedy career in Chicago, where she trained with the Second City and iO. Prior to joining the writing staff for THE LATE SHOW, Dumas wrote for "The Colbert Report." She originally hails from Minnesota, resides in New York City, and is actually three small children in a trench coat.

Opus Moreschi has spent over 10 years writing for "The Colbert Report" and then THE LATE SHOW, most recently as supervising producer/head writer. He is a three-time Emmy Award and Writers Guild Award winner and has been a writer and performer at both iO West and the Upright Citizen's Brigade. Moreschi is a human and sees no reason to release his health records to verify that fact.

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.





