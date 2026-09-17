THE JLO SHOW to Premiere on CBS AND PARAMOUNT+
Lopez's Las Vegas residency concert film showcases her journey from the Bronx to global icon across four distinct acts.
CBS and Paramount+ announced that THE JLO SHOW: Live In Las Vegas, a concert film capturing Jennifer Lopez's celebrated residency, will premiere Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, November 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+, with an extended version available exclusively on Paramount+.
Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic, and timeless. Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.
The JLO Show opened at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas during New Year's Eve week 2025, selling out all shows and cementing its place as one of the season's best shows and most sought-after tickets.
Jennifer Lopez launched her acclaimed 'The JLO Show: Live In Las Vegas' limited residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the New Year's Eve week of 2025, delivering a high-energy run that quickly became one of Las Vegas' hottest tickets.
'The JLO Show: Live In Las Vegas' played 12 sold-out performances, drawing fans from around the world and cementing the production as one of the season's standout residencies.
Lopez closed the live run on March 28, and the final performance will be premiering on CBS and Paramount+.
'The JLO Show: Live In Las Vegas' takes audiences on a journey through Lopez's extraordinary career, unfolding in four distinct acts: 'Act I: I'll See You in My Dreams,' 'Act II: Tales from Manhattan,' 'Act III: Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill,' and 'Act IV: Shall We Dance.'
The production celebrates more than two decades of Jennifer Lopez's chart-topping music, with show-stopping reinterpretations of her career-defining hits including 'Waiting for Tonight,' 'Jenny from the Block,' 'Love Don't Cost a Thing,' 'Get Right,' 'On the Floor,' and 'Let's Get Loud,' alongside contemporary pop favorites, beloved Broadway standards, and special nods to legendary Las Vegas entertainers, showcasing Lopez's range, artistry, and unmistakable star power.
THE JLO SHOW is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
*Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand.
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