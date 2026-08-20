Sergio George to Enter Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame at LA MUSA Awards

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Sergio George will be inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2026, recognizing a career spanning more than four decades that has left a profound mark on the evolution of salsa and tropical music.

The induction ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 14, during the 13th annual LA MUSA Awards at The Flamingo Theater in Miami.

A producer, arranger, pianist and songwriter, George has been a defining figure in the development of contemporary salsa and its reach across new generations and markets around the world. Throughout his career, he has worked with artists including Marc Anthony, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Jennifer Lopez, Thalía, Prince Royce and Maluma, among many others, building a body of work that spans different eras and styles of Latin music.

His career includes 19 GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Awards, as well as four Producer of the Year honors. Beyond the accolades, his work as a producer and arranger has been instrumental in recordings and projects that expanded the reach of tropical music, combining salsa tradition with a production vision that has evolved alongside the changing landscape of Latin music.

His induction into the Hall of Fame recognizes that trajectory and George's influence behind some of the productions that have helped define salsa over the past several decades.

In announcing the 2026 inductees, Rudy Pérez, Chairman and CEO of the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, highlighted that this year's honorees represent 'excellence, creativity and a lasting impact on Latin music and culture.'

The recognition also comes at a time when George continues developing new projects around salsa. In recent years, the producer has spearheaded projects such as ATACA SERGIO! Presents: URBAN SALSA SESSIONS!, bringing his experience to collaborations with artists from different generations while exploring new ways to connect the genre with today's music landscape.

Alongside Sergio George, the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2026 includes Yoel Henríquez, Danny Daniel, Kike Santander, Mario Quintero Lara and Gian Marco.

The LA MUSA Awards ceremony on October 14 will bring together songwriters, artists, producers, publishers and industry figures to celebrate creators whose work has helped define and expand Latin music around the world.

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