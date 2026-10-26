Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Rachel Bilson and ATEEZ
Bilson shares stories from her girl group days and receives a surprise harp performance from Hudson, followed by ATEEZ taking the stage.
Actress Rachel Bilson joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Tuesday, October 27, reminiscing about her teen girl group days and reflecting on when she realized 'The O.C.' had become a pop culture phenomenon. Rachel also hilariously reveals that Larry David is the one celebrity who would leave her so starstruck she might punch him in the face!
Rachel also shares that her daughter wants her to join 'Dancing with the Stars' and gets candid about her own take on love and marriage. Plus, Jennifer surprises Rachel by making her lifelong wish to play the harp come true!
Next, K-Pop Sensations ATEEZ take the stage with an electrifying performance of 'DRIP'! The group chats about the inspiration behind the new single, their massive global fan base, and answers fan questions!
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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