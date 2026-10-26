THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Rachel Bilson and ATEEZ

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Actress Rachel Bilson joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Tuesday, October 27, reminiscing about her teen girl group days and reflecting on when she realized 'The O.C.' had become a pop culture phenomenon. Rachel also hilariously reveals that Larry David is the one celebrity who would leave her so starstruck she might punch him in the face!

Rachel also shares that her daughter wants her to join 'Dancing with the Stars' and gets candid about her own take on love and marriage. Plus, Jennifer surprises Rachel by making her lifelong wish to play the harp come true!

Next, K-Pop Sensations ATEEZ take the stage with an electrifying performance of 'DRIP'! The group chats about the inspiration behind the new single, their massive global fan base, and answers fan questions!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.









Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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