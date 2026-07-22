Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody's Spider-Man Reunion Scene From THE O.C. Is Now on Hulu

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One of THE O.C.'s most memorable romantic moments has resurfaced on Hulu, with the streaming platform posting a clip of the scene in which Summer, played by Rachel Bilson, ends things with Zach, played by Michael Cassidy, at the airport and then races through the rain to find Seth Cohen, played by Adam Brody, hanging upside-down in a Spider-Man costume.

The sequence draws on the iconic imagery of a spider-man scene, recasting it as a declaration of love between two of the show's central characters. Summer's sprint through the rain to reach a costumed Seth became one of the defining moments of the series, and the clip captures the full emotional arc of the scene, from the airport goodbye to the reunion.

THE O.C. followed a group of teenagers and their families in Newport Beach, California, and built a devoted following around the relationship between Seth and Summer, whose dynamic shifted from one-sided infatuation to one of the show's emotional anchors. The full series is currently available to stream on Hulu.

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