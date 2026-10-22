Rachel Bilson Calls New Film a 'Horror Christmas Comedy'
The actress also talks podcasting plans and a recent rewatch of her breakout series.
Rachel Bilson appeared on TODAY to discuss her role in the upcoming holiday film 'Christmas at the Kringles,' which she described as a 'horror Christmas comedy.' Speaking about her decision to join the project, Bilson said, "It was an absolute yes from the start."
During the conversation, Bilson also touched on her podcast, sharing who she would consider her dream guest to have on the show. The segment gave her an opportunity to speak about projects beyond her film work, rounding out a wide-ranging discussion on her current ventures.
Bilson additionally reflected on 'The O.C.,' revealing that she recently rewatched the series. Her comments offered a glimpse into how she now views the show years after it first aired, as she discussed revisiting the project from a new perspective.
The interview covered multiple facets of Bilson's career, from her new film role to her ongoing podcast work, giving viewers an update on what she has been focused on across both television and audio projects.
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