Rachel Bilson Calls New Film a 'Horror Christmas Comedy'

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Rachel Bilson appeared on TODAY to discuss her role in the upcoming holiday film 'Christmas at the Kringles,' which she described as a 'horror Christmas comedy.' Speaking about her decision to join the project, Bilson said, "It was an absolute yes from the start."

During the conversation, Bilson also touched on her podcast, sharing who she would consider her dream guest to have on the show. The segment gave her an opportunity to speak about projects beyond her film work, rounding out a wide-ranging discussion on her current ventures.

Bilson additionally reflected on 'The O.C.,' revealing that she recently rewatched the series. Her comments offered a glimpse into how she now views the show years after it first aired, as she discussed revisiting the project from a new perspective.

The interview covered multiple facets of Bilson's career, from her new film role to her ongoing podcast work, giving viewers an update on what she has been focused on across both television and audio projects.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 09 Hrs 25 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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