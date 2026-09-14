THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Season 5 Kicks Off With Tyler Perry and Ciara Miller

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THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW kicks off its milestone fifth season on Monday, September 14, with Jennifer Hudson sharing highlights from her summer, from touring with Josh Groban to performing at the Obama Presidential Center opening, the MLB All-Star Game and the FIFA World Cup. Jennifer also reveals why Season 5 is going to be EPIC!

Multi-talented superstar Tyler Perry makes his first appearance on the show. Perry opens up about losing his mother and the lasting impact she continues to have on his life, shares why he says he will never get married, and joins Hudson for an impromptu duet. Jennifer also has a special birthday surprise in store for Perry.

Next, 9-year-old Pastor Luke Tillman, aka 'Pastor Luke,' returns to chat with Jennifer about his new book and gets a surprise from Tyler Perry, who offers to one day work together and help make his acting dreams come true.

Reality superstar Ciara Miller also joins the show and gets real about dating, red flags and what she's really looking for in an ideal partner. She also opens up about why she's 'clearly not an expert in dating!' Miller shares her excitement about joining the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' and recalls her Julia Stiles fangirl moment.

This week on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW continues with award-winning actress Danielle Brooks, who chats about her upcoming film, 'If I Go Will They Miss Me.' K-pop group LE SSERAFIM perform their new song 'Made My Night' and answer questions from superfans. Actress and newest 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Jenna Dewan visits the Happy Place. Jennifer also catches up with 'Project Runway' designer Christian Siriano, and 'Project Runway' judge and image architect Law Roach stops by.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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