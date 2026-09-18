THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Features Karen Pittman and Viral NYC Doorman
Karen Pittman opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on THE MORNING SHOW's final season.
Premiere week continues on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Friday, September 18, with Jennifer congratulating the show's staff on their five Daytime Emmy nominations and paying tribute to the late Clive Davis and his lasting impact on the music industry.
Then, actress Karen Pittman joins Jennifer and surprises her by showing off her opera skills. She also opens up about the emotional final season of 'The Morning Show,' sharing how much she learned from the experience and reflecting on what it meant to work alongside the talented cast and crew, led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
Next, Jennifer welcomes George Ohland, the New York City doorman who went viral after singing with Jennifer this summer! George shares how much he loves putting a smile on people's faces and performs for the audience!
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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