THE INCOHERENTS Out On DVD & VOD, April 28

THE INCOHERENTS will be releasing on DVD and VOD later this month on Tuesday, April 28th.

THE INCOHERENTS sees four 40-somethings each mired in some sort of midlife malaise reunite their 90's indie rock band.

From director/producer Jared Barel, writer/producer Jeff Auer and producers Alex Emanuel and Jordan Barel, THE INCOHERENTS stars Jeff Auer alongside Alex Emanuel, Walter Hoffman and Casey Clark as THE INCOHERENTS, with Amy Carlson (Blue Bloods), Annette O'Toole (The Punisher), Kate Arrington (Ray Donovan), Robert McKay (Asunder the Series), Margaret Anne Florence (Sun Records) and Christine Chang (New Amsterdam) rounding out the cast.

Bruce Flansburgh (Jeff Auer) is a bored, 40-something New York paralegal who hasn't let go of his dream of rock stardom. While slogging through an increasingly unbearable day to day existence, it dawns on him that the reunions of The Pixies, Soundgarden and other alternative/indie rock bands from the 90's could inspire his former group, THE INCOHERENTS, to reform. The group, each mired in some sort of midlife malaise, reunite their 90's indie rock band for one last shot at stardom.

Alex Emanuel, who plays the role of Jimmy, served as music supervisor, and along with Jeff Auer, wrote the original songs the band performed in the film. Guitarist Sean Eden (Luna) and drummer Kevin March (Guided By Voices) perform on the tracks as well.

The film also includes musical performances from Stew (Tony Winner for Passing Strange), Jimmy Gnecco (Ours), Fiona Silver, Gentlemen Brawlers and the band 60/40, plus appearances by Chris Barron (The Spin Doctors), Jack McKeever, Joe Hurley and Richard Barone. The original songs and the soundtrack are love letters to the 80's/early 90's Rock 'N' Roll scene in America.





