John Stamos Talks New Vertical Drama Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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John Stamos discussed his new project Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire during a recent appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. The vertical drama series, part of an Episode 6 clip shared by the show, gave Stamos a chance to talk with host Jimmy Fallon about a format built for short-form, mobile-friendly viewing.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Stamos used the same Tonight Show appearance to recall accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor while working on the set of GENERAL HOSPITAL, offering a throwback to his early soap opera days when Taylor made a memorable guest appearance on the long-running series.

Beyond the vertical drama project, Stamos also spoke about his role in Season 2 of THE HUNTING WIVES, giving viewers a look at what else he has coming up. The conversation moved between his current work in the streaming space and his more traditional television roles, showing the range of projects he is balancing at the moment.

The appearance placed Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire alongside Stamos's other current work as a talking point on the program. Additional context on the GENERAL HOSPITAL anecdote and his upcoming HUNTING WIVES role can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the same Tonight Show conversation.

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