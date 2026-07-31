John Stamos Returns to Talk WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE in New Fallon Clip

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John Stamos again used THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to spotlight his vertical drama series Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, with the network sharing an Episode 8 clip from his conversation with host Jimmy Fallon. The appearance marks another stop in Stamos's ongoing promotion of the short-form project on the late-night program.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Stamos has used his recent Tonight Show visits to walk Fallon and viewers through the details of the series, describing it as part of the growing trend of short-form, mobile-friendly streaming content. Those appearances have also included personal detours, including a story about accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor while working on the set of GENERAL HOSPITAL, tying his current project back to his television career.

Beyond Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, Stamos has also discussed his role in Season 2 of THE HUNTING WIVES during a prior Tonight Show stop, giving audiences a sense of what else he has coming up alongside the vertical drama series.

The Episode 8 clip continues a pattern of Stamos returning to the show to keep audiences updated on the series's progress. For more on his earlier appearances discussing the project, see John Stamos Previews Vertical Drama WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE on Fallon.

More on NBC Studios Recent Articles John Stamos Previews Vertical Drama WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE on Fallon

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