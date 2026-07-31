John Stamos Returns to Fallon to Talk WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE Episode 7

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





John Stamos was back on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to mark the release of Episode 7 of his vertical drama series Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, continuing a conversation with host Jimmy Fallon about the short-form project that has become a recurring topic during his recent visits to the show.

Stamos has used multiple appearances on THE TONIGHT SHOW in recent weeks to introduce viewers to the series, a format built for short-form, mobile-friendly viewing that reflects a broader shift in streaming content. During those same visits, he has also shared career anecdotes, including a story about accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor while working on the set of GENERAL HOSPITAL, giving audiences a look back at his early days on the long-running soap opera.

Beyond Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, Stamos has also discussed his role in Season 2 of THE HUNTING WIVES during his run of Tonight Show appearances, giving viewers a sense of the other work he has coming up alongside the vertical drama series.

The Episode 7 segment continues the pattern established in his earlier stops, with Stamos and Fallon returning to the streaming project as new installments become available. Additional detail on his prior appearances discussing the series and his television history can be found in previous BroadwayWorld coverage.

More on NBC Studios Recent Articles John Stamos Previews Vertical Drama WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE on Fallon

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...