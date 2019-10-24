THE HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS Returns to OWN on January 7

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today the return of its hit Tyler Perry drama "The Haves and the Have Nots," which premieres its seventh season on Tuesday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The popular series comes back with a vengeance as the Cryer, Harrington and Young families fight for their very existence.

"The Haves and the Have Nots" is the #1 original cable series among African- American Women total viewers. It is also among the Top 5 original scripted series on ad-supported cable.

Season seven of "The Haves and the Have Nots" brings in even more havoc than ever before with revenge, heartbreak, betrayal, death and destruction touching the lives of every character. The series stars John Schneider (Jim Cryer), Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Renee Lawless (Katheryn Cryer), Crystal FOX (Hannah Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington) and Aaron O'Connell (Wyatt Cryer).

For a sneak peek of season seven watch below!

From Tyler Perry Studios, "The Haves and the Have Nots" is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry.





