THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Releases Clips with Tarantino, Farrell, Chan, DeGeneres
The talk show episode features Oscar-winning director Tarantino discussing his West End comedy alongside Golden Globe winner Farrell and Gemma Chan.
BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the fourth episode of THE Graham Norton SHOW debuting on Thursday, October 22 at 11pm ET/PT.
Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.
This week, Graham welcomes Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino to chat about his new West End comedy 'The Popinjay Cavalier'; Golden Globe winning actor Colin Farrell discusses his new emotional documentary 'The Slightest Touch'; 'Humans' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Gemma Chan on her new drama thriller 'Josephine'; comedian and former TV host Ellen Degeneres; and musical guest Suede performs.
Additional Upcoming Episodes
Episode Five – Thursday, October 29, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, Robert Irwin, and Jorja Smith.
Episode Six – Thursday, November 5, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Naomi Ackie, and Sugababes.
Episode Seven – Thursday, November 12, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Lineup coming soon.
These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.
For more on THE Graham Norton SHOW, full episodes can be watched at https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show.
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