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David Fincher's Next Film to Debut as THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH

Brad Pitt returns to his Oscar-winning role in a story set in a changed 1977 Hollywood.

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David Fincher's Next Film to Debut as THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH

David Fincher's newest film has been confirmed as 'THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH.' Brad Pitt's return as Cliff Booth, from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, has confirmed the official title. The film will debut for a two-week exclusive engagement in IMAX Theaters globally November 25, 2026 before debuting on Netflix December 23, 2026.

Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it's 1977 and it's a very different Hollywood. Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller.

Credits

David Fincher

WRITTEN BY: Quentin Tarantino

CAST: Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, Karren Karagulian.

PRODUCED BY: Ceán Chaffin, Brad Pitt

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Erik Messerschmidt, ASC

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Donald Graham Burt

EDITED BY: Kirk Baxter, ACE

Costume Designer: Trish Summerville

CASTING BY: Laray Mayfield

SOUND DESIGNER: Ren Klyce

STUNT COORDINATOR: Dave Macomber

The film releases in IMAX Theaters globally November 25, 2026 and on Netflix December 23, 2026.

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