Brad Pitt Returns as Cliff Booth in New Trailer for THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH

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TODAY has shared a new trailer for THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, giving audiences their first extended look at Brad Pitt stepping back into the role of stuntman Cliff Booth. The footage picks up eight years after the events of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, placing the character in a markedly different version of the industry he once knew.

Pitt won an Academy Award for originating the role of Cliff Booth, and this new film marks his return to the character under a different director. David Fincher takes over behind the camera for this installment, working from a screenplay written by Tarantino, who created the character in the first film. The story is set in 1977, a Hollywood the trailer frames as far removed from the world audiences saw before.

The cast surrounding Pitt includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller, according to prior reporting on the project's official title announcement. That report also confirmed the film's release plan: a two-week exclusive run in IMAX theaters worldwide starting November 25, 2026, ahead of its debut on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

The new trailer reinforces that timeline, noting the film hits theaters in November before streaming on Netflix the following month. For fans who followed Cliff Booth's introduction in the earlier film, the footage offers the first substantial glimpse of how Fincher and Tarantino have reimagined the character nearly a decade later in the story's timeline.

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