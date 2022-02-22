THE EXORCISM OF GOD Sets DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date

The bold and compelling supernatural horror film, The Exorcism of God, arrives April 19 on Blu-ray™+ Digital and DVD from Lionsgate.

Featuring Will Beinbrink (It Chapter Two, "Queen of the South"), María Gabriela de Faría ("The Moodys," "Deadly Class"), Joseph Marcell (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air"), Hector Kotsifakis ("Malverde: El Santo Patrón," "Enemigo Íntimo"), and Irán Castillo ("SOS Me estoy enamorando," "La mexicana y el güero"), The Exorcism of God will be available on DVD for the suggested retail price of $19.98 and on Blu-ray+Digital for the suggested retail price of $21.99.

Father Peter Williams, an American exorcist, hides a shocking secret: possessed by a demon he was trying to expel, he committed a terrible sacrilege. To atone for this sin, Peter devotes his life to charity work in a small town in Mexico.

Eighteen years later, his deeply buried secret comes to light when the demon from his past returns, possessing a girl and unleashing a deadly disease. Now Peter must choose between saving his own soul and saving the people he loves most in one final, epic battle against the evil within.

Special Features

Deliver Us Towards Evil: Making The Exorcism of God

Orchestrating Fear

Deleted Scenes