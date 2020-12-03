THE EMPTY MAN Available Digitally Jan. 12

20th Century Studios and BOOM! Studios announced today that "The Empty Man," based off the acclaimed graphic novels, will be available to own digitally and on Movies Anywhere beginning Jan. 12, 2021, along with an all-new softcover collection set to arrive in comic stores, bookstores and online in January 2021.

"The Empty Man Movie Edition" softcover collection comes from the superstar team of writer Cullen Bunn ("Magneto," "Bone Parish"), artist Vanesa R. Del Rey ("Redlands," "Hit"), colorist Michael Garland and letterer Ed Dukeshire. As the inspiration for the motion picture, "The Empty Man Movie Edition" will feature the haunting film poster as its new cover. To celebrate the film's digital release, BOOM! Studios has made the entire debut issue of "The Empty Man Movie Edition" available to read for free on its website. Please visit here.

"20th Century Studios' adaptation of 'The Empty Man' has allowed new audiences to discover this horrifying story and we are thrilled that it'll be available for consumers to watch at home come January," said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios. "By releasing 'The Empty Man Movie Edition' softcover collection, we hope new fans will discover comics and enjoy all three volumes of the hit series."

Directed by David Prior, this supernatural horror film centers on shocking events originating in a small Midwestern town. After the mysterious disappearance of a group of teenagers, James Lasombra (James Badge Dale), a troubled retired cop, is thrust into action to investigate. Following leads that may tie a secretive occult-minded group to a terrifying local legend, he soon realizes that his life - and the lives of those close to him - are in terrible danger. The screen story and screenplay are by David Prior.

In the world of "The Empty Man" comics, it's been one year since the first reported case of the titular disease, and no drug has been able to slow its progress. The cause is unknown, and the symptoms include fits of rage, hideous hallucinations and suicidal dementia, followed by death or a near lifeless, "empty" state of catatonia. As cults rise nationwide, the FBI and CDC enter a joint investigation of the Empty Man, racing against the clock to piece together clues to stop the cult and uncover a cure.

Add "The Empty Man" to your digital collection Jan. 12 and grab a print copy of "The Empty Man Movie Edition" later that month at your local comic book shop (visit comicshoplocator.com to find THE ONE nearest you), local bookstore or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies of "The Empty Man Movie Edition" will be available from content providers such as comiXology, iBooks, Google Play and Madefire.

