THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE Sets Max Streaming Debut

Ketchup Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation’s THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE will make its streaming debut FRIDAY, JUNE 27 exclusively on Max in the U.S. The film will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, JUNE 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)... that is if they don’t drive each other totally looney in the process.

Starring Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol, Wayne Knight and Laraine Newman.The film is directed by Pete Browngardt. Written by Darrick Bachman, Pete Browngardt, Kevin Costello, Andrew Dickman, David Gemmill, Alex Kirwan, Ryan Kramer, Jason Reicher, Michael Ruocco, Johnny Ryan, Eddie Trigueros. Produced by Michael Baum. Executive Produced by Pete Browngardt and Sam Register.

