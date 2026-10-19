THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart and Ronny Chieng to Air on Comedy Central
The week's guest lineup includes David Corn, Death Cab for Cutie, Taika Waititi, and Jimmy O. Yang.
Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Ronny Chieng Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.
The guest lineup for this week includes:
Guest Schedule
Mon, October 19 (Tonight): David Corn (Mother Jones Washington bureau chief & author - promoting book 'How Russia Won: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Fight for America')
Tues, October 20: Death Cab for Cutie (band - promoting album 'I Built You a Tower')
Wed, October 21: Taika Waititi (director, writer & producer - promoting film 'Klara and the Sun')
Thurs, October 22: Jimmy O. Yang (actor & comedian - promoting stand-up special 'Finally Home')
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