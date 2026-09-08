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THE DAILY SHOW to Welcome Andrew Garfield, Jia Tolentino This Week

Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic join the News Team as guests promote new books and films.

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Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Wednesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The guest lineup for this week includes:

Guest Schedule

Tues, September 8: Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah - promoting book 'Off Ramp: How to Be a Peacemaker in an Age of Contempt')

Wed, September 9: Jia Tolentino (staff writer, The New Yorker - promoting article 'Our Plastic-Surgery Nightmare')

Thurs, September 10: Andrew Garfield (actor - promoting film 'The Uprising')

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