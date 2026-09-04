Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event

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Attendees in Downtown Los Angeles at BoomTown Brewery's special Lectures on Tap event were treated to an unexpected surprise when Andrew Garfield made an appearance during the evening's discussion of the Peasants' Revolt. Garfield thanked the crowd for coming to learn about one of history's most fascinating stories, which is also the historical setting of his upcoming film THE UPRISING. The actor stayed to share his experience and discuss the events of 1381 with the crowd.

Photo Credit: Focus Features

























Focus Features will release THE UPRISING in theaters on September 10th.

About the Film

Written and Directed by Paul Greengrass

Produced by Jason Blum, Paul Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter, Lars Sylvest

Executive Produced by Jay Taylor, Kwesi Dickson, Cliff Lanning, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin

Starring Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston, Sky Yang

Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. Set against the true events of the Uprising that helped inspire the legend of Robin Hood, he forms an army of the people to face the King's might in a fight for justice.

Rated R | 127 minutes



Photo Credit: Focus Features

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