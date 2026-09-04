 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event

The film also stars Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander and Thomasin McKenzie under director Paul Greengrass.

By:
Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event

Attendees in Downtown Los Angeles at BoomTown Brewery's special Lectures on Tap event were treated to an unexpected surprise when Andrew Garfield made an appearance during the evening's discussion of the Peasants' Revolt. Garfield thanked the crowd for coming to learn about one of history's most fascinating stories, which is also the historical setting of his upcoming film THE UPRISING. The actor stayed to share his experience and discuss the events of 1381 with the crowd.

Photo Credit: Focus Features

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Photos: Andrew Garfield Surprises Crowd at THE UPRISING Lectures on Tap Event Image

Focus Features will release THE UPRISING in theaters on September 10th.

About the Film

Written and Directed by Paul Greengrass

Produced by Jason Blum, Paul Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter, Lars Sylvest

Executive Produced by Jay Taylor, Kwesi Dickson, Cliff Lanning, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin

Starring Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston, Sky Yang

Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. Set against the true events of the Uprising that helped inspire the legend of Robin Hood, he forms an army of the people to face the King's might in a fight for justice.

Rated R | 127 minutes


Photo Credit: Focus Features
Recent Articles
Photos: THE UPRISING Holds LA Premiere With Andrew Garfield, Jude Law, Sharon Stone
Photos: THE UPRISING Holds LA Premiere With Andrew Garfield, Jude Law, Sharon Stone
9/3/2026
Andrew Garfield Picks British vs American Favorites on TODAY
Andrew Garfield Picks British vs American Favorites on TODAY
8/3/2026
Max Greenfield Talks Working With Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny
Max Greenfield Talks Working With Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny
7/31/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts