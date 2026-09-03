Photos: THE UPRISING Holds LA Premiere With Andrew Garfield, Jude Law, Sharon Stone
Thomasin McKenzie, Woody Norman, and Katherine Waterston joined producer Jason Blum at the DGA Theater event.
Focus Features will release The Uprising in theaters on September 10th.
Photo Credit: Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock for Focus Features
On Wednesday, September 2nd at the DGA Theater, Focus Features hosted the Los Angeles Premiere of Paul Greengrass' THE UPRISING. Attendees included director/writer Paul Greengrass, stars Andrew Garfield, Thomasin McKenzie, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston, and producers Jason Blum, Joanna Kaye and Gregory Goodman. The celebration continued with an afterparty at Bar Avoja at Mother Wolf.
Additional special guests and notable attendees included actors Jude Law, Alexandra Shipp, and Sharon Stone, along with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.
About the Film
Written and Directed by Paul Greengrass
Produced by Jason Blum, Paul Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter, Lars Sylvest
Executive Produced by Jay Taylor, Kwesi Dickson, Cliff Lanning, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin
Starring Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston, Sky Yang
Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. Set against the true events of the Uprising that helped inspire the legend of Robin Hood, he forms an army of the people to face the King's might in a fight for justice.
Rated R | 127 minutes
Photo Credit: Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock for Focus Features
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