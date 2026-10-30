THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Tracy Letts on New Episode

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Jordan Klepper hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Tracy Letts joining to discuss his new film, 'I Play Rocky.'

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor Tracy Letts joins Jordan Klepper to talk about his new film, 'I Play Rocky,' which chronicles the making of the 1976 film, 'Rocky.' Letts shares why he doesn't buy the legend that Sylvester Stallone wrote the entire 'Rocky' screenplay in three days and what it's like to film in the same Philadelphia neighborhoods where the original was shot. Plus, Letts explains the wonders of his digital movie collection of over 12,000 titles and what he learned performing improv in Chicago.

All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 12 Hrs 37 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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