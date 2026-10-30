Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Tracy Letts on New Episode
Letts discusses his film I Play Rocky and shares insights on improv and his collection of over 12,000 movie titles.
Jordan Klepper hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Tracy Letts joining to discuss his new film, 'I Play Rocky.'
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor Tracy Letts joins Jordan Klepper to talk about his new film, 'I Play Rocky,' which chronicles the making of the 1976 film, 'Rocky.' Letts shares why he doesn't buy the legend that Sylvester Stallone wrote the entire 'Rocky' screenplay in three days and what it's like to film in the same Philadelphia neighborhoods where the original was shot. Plus, Letts explains the wonders of his digital movie collection of over 12,000 titles and what he learned performing improv in Chicago.
All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.
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