THE CLEANING LADY on Fox Adds Ginger Gonzaga

Deadline reports that Ginger Gonzaga has joined the cast of "The Cleaning Lady" on Fox, opposite Shannyn Sossamon.

Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell's Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros TV and FOX Entertainment produce. "The Cleaning Lady" is based on an Argentinian series.

The Cleaning Lady is a one-hour darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart Filipina doctor, Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons - and eventually forges her own path in the criminal underworld as she starts playing the game by her own rules.

Gonzaga plays play Fiona Rivera. Funny and self-deprecating, Fiona is Reyna's undocumented half-sister who welcomes Reyna and her son into her home to live with her two Americanized kids. Unapologetically sexy, sassy and impetuous, Fiona makes the worst decisions, getting mixed up in a mess of side hustles and bad boyfriends. Chaos is her jam. Crisis is where she'll shine.

Gozanga starred on "Kidding," "I'm Dying Up Here," and "Togetherness."

Read the original story on Deadline.





