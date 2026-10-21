THE CIRCLE to Premiere on Hulu With Host Tinx

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hulu has announced that New York Times bestselling author, host and creator Tinx will host the bold new iteration of the hit reality competition series 'The Circle,' premiering November 17 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. The series will feature celebrity contestants and introduce audience voting for the first time in the U.S., giving viewers a new opportunity to influence the game as it unfolds.

Christina Najjar, better known as Tinx, is a New York Times bestselling author, creator and host of It's Me, Tinx on SiriusXM who has established herself as one of the most influential voices of her generation. Known for her candor and sharp wit, Tinx has cultivated a devoted community of millions who turn to her for her honest advice, sought-after recommendations, and distinct perspective on dating, relationships and pop culture. With an effortless ability to capture the cultural zeitgeist, Tinx is a trusted tastemaker whose influence extends beyond social media into publishing, radio and television.

Beginning November 17, 'The Circle' will debut three new episodes weekly, airing Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks, culminating in the season finale on Friday, December 18.

Logline

Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu's 'The Circle' brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone. Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game. This fresh take supercharges the original's signature mix of strategy and deception into an addictive experience built for today's always-on audience.

Credits

'The Circle' is produced by Studio Lambert, together with Omaha Productions and Motion Entertainment. Executive producers for Studio Lambert include Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Niall O'Driscoll and Stephen Lambert. Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Colin Campbell will executive produce for Omaha Productions and Martin Oxley and Chet Fenster for Motion Entertainment, a WPP Entertainment Company. Susan House serves as showrunner. All3Media International handles international format and tape sales for 'The Circle.'

This project joins Hulu's unscripted slate, including recently announced series 'The Mob,' 'The Girls,' 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' and 'Ring by Spring Break,' alongside hit reality favorites 'The Kardashians,' 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' 'Love Thy Nader' and 'Vanderpump Villa.'





Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 10 Hrs 11 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone