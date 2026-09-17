THE CAPITOL THEATRE Marks Centennial in Port Chester
Port Chester venue hosts anniversary celebration with tribute performances and special guests honoring a century of rock and jam music history.
The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, is marking its centennial this year on Saturday, September 19th. With a storied history that includes performances by legendary acts like The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Phish and more, the venue has served as a meeting point for generations of artists and fans alike. Even Jorma Koukanen (Hot Tuna) has described playing at the venue as feeling like 'dancing with ghosts.'
As a community staple that 'is not just a venue but a gathering place,' The Capitol Theatre will host an anniversary show featuring performances by Pink Talking Fish performing as The Centennial Band. With performances honoring the quintessential artists who have graced the stage, the evening will include special guests and surprise moments throughout the night. BERTHA: Grateful Drag, the world's first all-drag Grateful Dead tribute band, will also take the stage and pay tribute to the Dead's legacy with high-energy flair.
The evening will be a journey through time and space featuring music from the psychedelic heyday of the 1970s to today's modern jam and rock scene, all while celebrating 100 years of live music, community, and the artists who made it legendary.
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