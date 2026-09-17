THE CAPITOL THEATRE Marks Centennial in Port Chester

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The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, is marking its centennial this year on Saturday, September 19th. With a storied history that includes performances by legendary acts like The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Phish and more, the venue has served as a meeting point for generations of artists and fans alike. Even Jorma Koukanen (Hot Tuna) has described playing at the venue as feeling like 'dancing with ghosts.'

As a community staple that 'is not just a venue but a gathering place,' The Capitol Theatre will host an anniversary show featuring performances by Pink Talking Fish performing as The Centennial Band. With performances honoring the quintessential artists who have graced the stage, the evening will include special guests and surprise moments throughout the night. BERTHA: Grateful Drag, the world's first all-drag Grateful Dead tribute band, will also take the stage and pay tribute to the Dead's legacy with high-energy flair.

The evening will be a journey through time and space featuring music from the psychedelic heyday of the 1970s to today's modern jam and rock scene, all while celebrating 100 years of live music, community, and the artists who made it legendary.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 11 Hrs 02 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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