THE BAY OF SILENCE Available on DVD & TVOD on Nov. 4

Caroline Goodall steps behind the camera.

British/Australian actress Caroline Goodall, best known for her roles in film such Hook, Schindler's List, The Dressmaker and The Princess Diaries is forging a career behind the camera. Her latest film, which she wrote and produced, The Bay of Silence, is released on DVD and digital platforms this week (from November 4) Caroline also acts in the film.



The Bay of Silence is based on Lisa St Aubin De Teran's haunting novel of the same name and is a seductive psychological thriller with a stellar cast including Claes Bang (Dracula, The Burnt Orange Heresy), Olga Kurylenko (The Courier, Quantum of Solace) and Brian Cox (from TVs Succession).



Filmed in Italy, Scotland and England, The Bay of Silence is in the tradition of tense thrillers like Gone Girl and The Girl On The Train and asks the question 'how well do you know your partner'.

When Will discovers his wife and three children have suddenly disappeared, his perfect world begins to unravel. Setting out on a frantic search to recover his family and finding them in a remote village in northern France, relief soon turns to horror as he discovers his infant son has mysteriously died. What happened to his family? Is the cost of the truth a price worth paying?

