TENZING to Premiere on Apple Original Films
Directed by Jennifer Peedom, the film explores Tenzing Norgay's journey alongside Edmund Hillary in this tale of cultural conflict and mutual respect on the world's highe
Apple Original Films will premiere TENZING in select theaters on October 9, 2026 and globally on Apple TV on October 16, 2026.
Based on true events, 'Tenzing' chronicles the little-known story of Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), a gifted Himalayan climber who, alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), became the first to summit Mount Everest. Encouraged by his wife Dawa (Thinley Lhamo), Tenzing finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson (Caitríona Balfe). Together, they persuade Colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe) that Tenzing belongs on the British climbing team, rather than merely serving it. Where Western climbers see 'Everest' as something to be conquered, Tenzing reveres 'Chomolungma' as the sacred mother goddess. What follows is an ascent defined as much by the tensions between backgrounds, classes and competing ambitions as by the perils of the mountain itself. But high above the world, empire, rank and aspiration fall away, leaving two outsiders bound by mutual respect and trust — and for Tenzing, the fulfillment of both a lifelong dream and a spiritual calling. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, 'Tenzing' is a story of greatness that refuses to be diminished — and the love that makes it possible.
Credits
Starring: Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe, Caitríona Balfe, Thinley Lhamo and Tenzin Dalha
Director: Jennifer Peedom
Writer: Luke Davies
Story by: Jennifer Peedom and Luke Davies
Producers: Jennifer Peedom, Luke Davies, Liz Watts, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Desray Armstrong
Executive Producers: Norbu Tenzing, Simon Gillis, David Michôd
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