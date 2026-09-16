TENZING Trailer Reveals Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe in Everest Summit Drama

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Apple TV posted the official trailer for TENZING, a biographical drama telling the story of Tenzing Norgay, the Himalayan climber who alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary became the first person to summit Mount Everest. The trailer frames the film around a line the streamer uses to describe its central theme: history remembers the summit, but not always the man who made it possible.

The film stars Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay, with Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe also featured, alongside Thinley Lhamo and Caitríona Balfe. According to Apple TV, the story follows Tenzing as he persuades the British climbing team to accept him as an equal member of the expedition rather than merely a servant, setting up the historic ascent. The narrative is described as being shaped as much by tensions between class and background as by the physical dangers of the mountain itself.

Apple TV characterizes TENZING as ultimately a story of mutual trust between two outsiders and the fulfillment of a lifelong spiritual calling for its central character. The streamer has grouped the film alongside other mountaineering-focused titles such as Everest, 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, and Free Solo as points of comparison for viewers.

TENZING is set for a limited theatrical release on October 9 before streaming on Apple TV starting October 16, 2026.

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