TENZING Trailer Debuts Starring Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston

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Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for 'Tenzing,' a new feature from director Jennifer Peedom, starring Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe, Caitríona Balfe, Thinley Lhamo and Tenzin Dalha. 'Tenzing' will premiere in select theaters on October 9, 2026 and globally on Apple TV on October 16, 2026.

Based on true events, 'Tenzing' chronicles the little-known story of Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), a gifted Himalayan climber who, alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), became the first to summit Mount Everest. Encouraged by his wife Dawa (Thinley Lhamo), Tenzing finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson (Caitríona Balfe). Together, they persuade Colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe) that Tenzing belongs on the British climbing team, rather than merely serving it. Where Western climbers see 'Everest' as something to be conquered, Tenzing reveres 'Chomolungma' as the sacred mother goddess. What follows is an ascent defined as much by the tensions between backgrounds, classes and competing ambitions as by the perils of the mountain itself. But high above the world, empire, rank and aspiration fall away, leaving two outsiders bound by mutual respect and trust — and for Tenzing, the fulfillment of both a lifelong dream and a spiritual calling. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, 'Tenzing' is a story of greatness that refuses to be diminished — and the love that makes it possible.

Directed by Jennifer Peedom, the Apple Original Film 'Tenzing' is written by Luke Davies, with story by Peedom and Davies, produced by Peedom, Davies, Desray Armstrong, and Liz Watts, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman under their See-Saw Films banner, with Norbu Tenzing, Simon Gillis and David Michôd serving as executive producers.

Credits

Director/Producer: Jennifer Peedom

Writer/Producer: Luke Davies

Story by: Jennifer Peedom and Luke Davies

Cast: Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe, Caitríona Balfe, Thinley Lhamo, Tenzin Dalha

Producers: Jennifer Peedom, Luke Davies, Liz Watts, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Desray Armstrong

Executive Producers: Norbu Tenzing, Simon Gillis, David Michôd

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 917 wins and 3,827 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award-winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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