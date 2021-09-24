TEEN WOLF Movie Revival In Development for Paramount Plus

A movie reboot of the popular MTV series TEEN WOLF is set to begin production at Paramount Plus.

Variety reports that the film comes as the series creator Jeff Davis has signed a new overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Also part of the deal is a new series based on Edo Van Belkom's "Wolf Pack" books and a new Aeon Flux live-action reboot. The latter had previously been announced for MTV but will now premiere on Paramount Plus.

The "Teen Wolf" movie takes fans back to Beacon Hills, in which all shapeshifters, including Banshees, Werecoyotes, and Hellhounds, must be gathered by Scott McCall, the series' protagonist. The now grownup McCall must working to set new allies and old friends in a new fight against the largest enemy they have ever faced.

The show starred Tyler Posey as Scott McCall. It aired on MTV from for six seasons and premiered 100 episodes. The full series will be available to stream on Paramount Plus in December.