TASTING HISTORY WITH MAX MILLER Reaches 500K Subscribers on YouTube

Max Miller, creator and host of the wildly popular food history show, Tasting History, has officially reached 500K subscribers on YouTube. Since the channel's inception in February 2020 amid nationwide shutdowns and stay at home orders, Max's audience has grown significantly with loyal viewers tuning in each Tuesday for their latest culinary history lesson.

America's Test Kitchen, Chowhound, Digital Trends, Phoenix New Times, PopCulture.com, Foodsided, New York Post, LA Weekly, Today.com, UPROXX and much more have covered the series, with upcoming episodes in 2021 to include Aztec Chocolate, Hardtack, Chinese New Year Cake, etc.

Max's latest episode on Doucetes (Medieval Custard Tarts) went live today Tuesday, January 5th at 8 am PT / 11 am ET. It takes an in-depth look at how Medieval monks lived and what they ate.

