TAMRON HALL Is the Only Daytime Talk Show to Improve Week To Week and Year To Year in All Key Measures

During the week of Sept. 25, 2023, “Tamron Hall” turned in increases over the previous week in Households (+4% - 0.70 rtg. vs. 0.67 rtg.), Total Viewers (+8% - 1.070 million vs. 991,000), Women 25-54 (+7% - 164,000 vs. 153,000) and Women 18-49 (+10% - 117,000 vs. 106,000) and was the only daytime talk show to grow across the board week to week.

Hitting season highs, “Tamron Hall” delivered its strongest numbers in Total Viewers and Women 25-54 since May – since weeks of 5/1/23 and 5/15/23, respectively. The show scored its 20th consecutive week of year-to-year growth in Total Viewers.

“Tamron Hall” improved year to year in Households (+3% - 0.70 rtg. vs. 0.68 rtg.), Total Viewers (+10% - 1.070 million vs. 975,000), Women 25-54 (+4% - 164,000 vs. 158,000) and Women 18-49 (+2% - 117,000 vs. 115,000), standing as the only daytime talk show to post gains on the year-ago week in all key measures.

Season to date, “Tamron Hall” is improving over the same weeks last season in Total Viewers (+7% - 1.023 million vs. 956,000), drawing its largest overall audience in 3 years — since the 2020-2021 season.

On Monday (9/25/23), “Tamron Hall” turned in its strongest single-day telecast in Total Viewers (1.180 million) in 5 months — since 4/26/23.

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.