'Studio Ghibli Fest 2019' Continues With PRINCESS MONONOKE

Throughout 2019, GKIDS and Fathom Events' STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 has presented a series of Studio Ghibli's celebrated animated masterpieces to cinema screens nationwide, along with some very special surprises. In November the lauded series will continue with its penultimate title.

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of "Spirited Away," and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes "Princess Mononoke" -- an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Asaka heads west IN SEARCH OF a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

Princess Mononoke" featuring THE VOICE talents of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

In addition to the lauded feature, attendees will view an exclusive introduction from Noelle Stevenson, showrunner and executive producer of the hit animated series "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" from DreamWorks Animation.

Sunday, November 17 at 12:55 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed)

Monday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language subtitled)

Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed)

Tickets for "Princess Mononoke" can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com, www.ghiblifest.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Tickets for Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 in Canada are also on sale now. Visit our partners at www.Cineplex.com for more information.





