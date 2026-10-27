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Stephen Graham on True Crime Roots of LETTERS TO OUR SONS and NOCTURNE Role

The actor also opens up about balancing family life with a decades-long career in film and theatre.

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Stephen Graham traced the origins of his new book to a disturbing true crime case during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, telling her that learning about the details of a grisly real-life crime pushed him to write "Letters to Our Sons." In the first clip, Graham and Barrymore discuss the book's relevance for parents raising both boys and girls, with Graham walking through the specific case that set the project in motion.

The second clip shifts away from true crime and into Graham's personal life, as he describes meeting his wife in what the show's description calls a "RomCom-style" way. Graham and Barrymore spend the segment on the early days of that relationship, now 30 years running, before returning to the themes of parenthood that run through "Letters to Our Sons."

Additional footage turns to Graham's screen work, specifically his role on "Nocturne." According to the segment, Graham's wife has an interest in serial killers and was the one who encouraged him to take on the part, and the two discuss how she helped him prepare for the role. Graham ties the anecdote back to the same conversations about family and partnership that shaped the earlier segments.

Across all three appearances, Graham moves between his writing, his marriage and his acting work, giving Barrymore a throughline that connects "Letters to Our Sons" to both his personal history and his current role in "Nocturne."

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