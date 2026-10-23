BJ Novak Revisits the Time He Crashed a Drew Barrymore Date
The author also talked about his two picture books during the sit-down.
BJ Novak sat down with Drew Barrymore to revisit a moment from her past: a date she went on roughly 20 years ago that Novak crashed. The two looked back on the episode together during his appearance on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, giving Barrymore a chance to react to the story alongside him.
Beyond the trip down memory lane, Novak used the conversation to discuss his books, 'The Book with No Pictures' and 'The Little Book with No Pictures.' The sit-down gave him room to talk through both titles with Barrymore.
The appearance moved between the personal anecdote about the decades-old date and the discussion of his written work, giving viewers a mix of a long-ago shared memory and an update on his books.
Barrymore has recently hosted a range of guests for similar sit-downs, including Holland Taylor, who discussed working with Barrymore on THE STAND-IN during a separate episode.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.