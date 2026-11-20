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Stephen Graham and Rory Culkin sat down to watch their first scene together from NOCTURNE in an installment of Apple TV's Another Take series, looking back at how their characters' dynamic took shape. The pair, both part of the crime drama's cast, also revisited how they first met after the read-through.

Graham recalled asking a man named Tim for a private conversation with Culkin straight after the read-through. "I remember saying, 'I'm going to make you fall in love with me,'" Graham said, recounting how the two then talked through their characters in a small room off to the side. Culkin said those discussions helped them "trust each other's taste," and the actors described doing their preparation ahead of shooting so they could "just play" once on set.

The scene they watched includes a moment in which Graham's character throws Culkin's against a wall. Culkin said Tim suggested trying it against two different walls, and that there was no pushing back because "we trust him." Asked whether he fell in love with Culkin, Graham answered that he did "right away."

NOCTURNE follows detective Jonah Lynn, played by Liev Schreiber, after a victim of serial killer Jurek Walter unexpectedly turns up alive, while his protégé Saga Bauer goes undercover to get answers from the killer. The series also stars Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham, with Culkin, Poorna Jagannathan, Bill Camp, Chrissy Metz, Gary Carr and Landon Valentin in the cast. The 10-episode season debuted on Apple TV on October 30, with new episodes weekly, as covered in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on the series.

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