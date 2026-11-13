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Rory Culkin Says Stephen Graham's NOCTURNE Killer Stayed With Him

The actor also discussed fatherhood and why he bejewels his shoes.

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Rory Culkin appeared on TODAY to discuss his role in the Apple TV psychological thriller NOCTURNE, in which he plays a nurse caring for a serial killer after the previous nurse mysteriously vanished.

Culkin spoke about how the part, and in particular Stephen Graham's serial killer character, followed him off set. "I know actors that take characters home with them...but this the first time I took someone else's character home with me," he said of Graham's role, adding, "I couldn't get him out of my head."

He also talked about working on a Pittsburgh accent for the project, becoming a new dad, and why he enjoys bejeweling his shoes.

NOCTURNE is based on Lars Kepler's crime novels "Lazarus" and "The Sandman" and stars Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Graham, with Culkin in the supporting cast alongside Poorna Jagannathan, Bill Camp, Chrissy Metz, Gary Carr and Landon Valentin. The 10-episode series debuted on Apple TV with two episodes, with new episodes arriving weekly through December 25. Graham also spoke with TODAY about playing the convicted serial killer in the series.

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