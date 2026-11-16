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Apple TV shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of 'Nocturne' ahead of its global premiere. Episode five of 'Nocturne' premieres globally this Friday, November 20 on Apple TV.

'Nocturne' is a crime drama starring and executive produced by Tony and Actor Award winner and Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Liev Schreiber and Emmy Award nominee Zazie Beetz, and starring Emmy, Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Stephen Graham. The series is created for television, written and executive produced by Rowan Joffe and developed for television, written and executive produced by John Hlavin. Both Joffe and Hlavin serve as co-showrunners. The 10-episode series made its global debut with the first two episodes on Friday, October 30, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 25, 2026.

Episode 105 - 'Solitude'

Determined to find answers, Jonah pieces together a chilling theory about Jurek's true motive.

About 'Nocturne'

The project tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

The ensemble cast starring alongside Schreiber, Beetz and Graham includes Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, Gary Carr, Landon Valentin and Bill Camp.

Produced for Apple TV by A+E Studios in association with Range Studios, the series is created for television, written and executive produced by Rowan Joffe, and developed for television, written and executive produced by Hlavin, who also serves as the series showrunner. Emmy Award, Peabody Award and DGA Award winner Tim Van Patten ('Franklin,' 'Masters of the Air,' 'Black Mirror') directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Schreiber executive produces, and Beetz executive produces via her Sleepy Poppy production company. Author Lars Kepler (Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril), Øystein Karlsen, David Rysdahl, Dorothy Fortenberry and Niclas Salomonsson also serve as executive producers, while Julie Herrin serves as co-executive producer. Academy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson executive produce for A+E Studios. Heather Kadin, Peter Micelli and Jack Whigham executive produce for Range Studios.

Lars Kepler is one of the bestselling thriller authors in the world, and their 10 published crime novels have sold a total of 20 million copies globally. The book series has been translated into 40 languages and distributed in over 170 territories.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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