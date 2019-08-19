Stephen Amell To Star Starz Wrestling Drama Series HEELS

Stephen Amell is set to star in Heels, an hourlong drama set in the outrageous world of independent professional wrestling, according to Deadline. The project has received a series greenlight and an eight-episode order.

Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals - one of them played by Amell - war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to - or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection - and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?

The series is written by by Michael Waldron with Mike O'Malley set as showrunner, Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Paramount TV. Along with Waldron and O'Malley, LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as executive producers.

Amell has starred at the titular superheo in the CW's drama series Arrow. Arrow is about to head into its eighth and final season on the CW.

Read the original article on Deadline.





