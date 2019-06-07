Starz Takes Over Madison Square Garden for POWER Season Six Premiere Event

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today announced that the premiere event for the sixth season of the hit Starz Original series "Power" will be held at The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The all-new super-sized, 15-episode season of "Power" will debut on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on Starz and will be available on the Starz app and Starz ON DEMAND starting at 12:01 AM on that day.

Fans who would like to attend the event may visit www.PowerTakesMSG.com for information on tickets and performances.

"Power," the two-time NAACP Image Award-winning drama, which premiered on the premium cable network in 2014, garnered over 10 million multiplatform views in its fifth season, is the most-watched franchise for Starz and is one of the highest rated series on premium cable.

Joining Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani "La La" Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr. and Larenz Tate as series regulars this season are Evan Handler ("Sex and the City", "Fosse/Verdon"), Michael J. Ferguson ("Power"), Monique Gabriela Curnen ("Taken", "The Following"), Cynthia Addai-Robinson ("Chicago Med," "Arrow") and Mike Dopud (The Predator, "The 100").

"Power" Season 6 picks up with James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Hardwick) seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both. Ghost aims to get even with Tommy (Sikora), get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina's legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. Ghost's need to wrest satisfaction and happiness from this world by any means necessary - is the most dangerous he's ever faced. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.





