Star-Studded Cast Announced for Live Table Read of FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH Fundraiser

The event will benefit emergency relief nonprofit CORE and the REFORM Alliance.

An all-star cast has assembled for a one-night-only fundraiser-Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High-on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9PM ET/6PM PT in support of two organizations: the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

Check out the 80s themed video announcement below!

This fundraiser, presented by Dane Cook, will take the form of a must-see, unrehearsed, anything-goes live table read of the seminal 1982 film, Fast Times at Ridgemont High-which today celebrates the 38th Anniversary of its August 13, 1982 release- to be performed by an extraordinary collection of Hollywood's favorite stars, including (alphabetically): Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, and more to be announced. Fast Times director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will make a special introduction at the top of the event.

The live virtual event will take place on Thursday, August 20 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE's official Facebook page and TikTok handle. It will also stream via Live X Live. The livestreams will feature a 'Donate' button onscreen with all proceeds benefiting CORE as well as REFORM Alliance.

In a statement, Fast Times director Amy Heckerling said: "I'm honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it. And I'm a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes."

Screenwriter Cameron Crowe added: "Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome."

Dane Cook said: "I was once asked if, as a comedian, I'd ever dreamed of hosting the Academy Awards. My response, "It'd be fun but more than that I've always imagined being on a group webcam chat with some of the greatest actors working today, sitting in our pajamas reading a legendary script from 1982." Kaboom!"

"On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I'm so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work," said Sean Penn, Co-Founder of CORE. "I'm always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!" When asked why he won't be revisiting his original role, Penn said, "I'm very confident in the new guy."

Since the onset of the pandemic, CORE has been a national leader in the COVID-19 response to provide free testing and support services for high-risk individuals and vulnerable communities. The organization has administered more than one million tests across dozens of test sites across the nation, with a focus on serving low-income groups, communities of color, first responders and essential workers. In addition to testing, CORE is committed to implementing a multipronged, holistic approach inclusive of streamlined testing with timely results; comprehensive and effective contact tracing programs; and supported quarantine and isolation services that provide shelter, food and wage replacement. CORE is committed to supporting local governance with a community-centric approach and has applied this model to emergency relief efforts in Haiti, The Bahamas and the United States.

The mission of the REFORM Alliance is to reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system - starting with probation and parole - and move at least one million people out of the system by the end of 2023. The organization was created to advocate for probation and parole reforms that make communities safer, enable people to realize their true potential and save taxpayers money. As COVID-19 ravages prisons across the country, REFORM has taken additional action, partnering with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey's #startsmall initiative, Madonna's Ray of Light Foundation, apparel company Pair of Thieves, New York Times-bestselling author Shaka Senghor, The Bail Project, The Dosberg Fund, Operation LIPSTICK and #cut50 to distribute over 10 million masks and PPE to prisons across all 50 states to safeguard incarcerated individuals and correctional facility staff from the virus.

"We're incredibly grateful that CORE has included REFORM in this fun night and that this accomplished cast is dedicating their time to shine a spotlight on vulnerable communities and individuals in need," REFORM President Bob Pilon said. "The funds raised from this live table read will continue to equip us with resources to rectify the injustices within our country's criminal justice system, which is particularly critical during this time of unrest in our world."

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is the classic, semi-autobiographical film written by Oscar winner Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire) and directed by Amy Heckerling (Clueless, Look Who's Talking), which was hailed for its authentic and raw portrayal of teens in the early 80's, and quickly became a cultural touchpoint and anthem for generations of teens that followed, up until the present.

Executive produced by Dane Cook and Ivan Dudynsky, Feelin' A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, is presented in association with Deviants Media Inc. and JWP, and sponsored by SnackPop.com.

View More TV Stories Related Articles